Coming up: Montana Cultural Fair in Great Falls

Great Falls will host the annual Montana Cultural Fair at the Mansfield Convention Center on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

The event, organized by the Rotary Club of Great Falls, will feature cultural exhibits and vendors, food tastings from a variety of cultures, and performances by musicians, dancers, and story-tellers.

What to expect:



$10 passport purchase for food samples and performances

Pepsi & water stands + beer garden

Food trucks available for separate meal purchases

1,500+ participants celebrating cultural diversity

The event begins at 5 p.m. and will run through 8 p.m.

The first event was held along Central Avenue in Great Falls in August 2022, and featured 22 cultural groups.

Click here for more information.



From August 2023:

