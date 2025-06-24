Coming up: 'Waking The Dead' (2025)

The 15th annual 'Waking The Dead' tours will be on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at Highland Cemetery (2010 33rd Avenue South).

Ten graves at Highland Cemetery will be visited as storytellers present the story of those buried there.

Tours begin at 1 pm and 3 pm.

Tickets are $20 to ride or $15 to walk, and are available at Kaufmans Menswear (415 Central Avenue) in downtown Great Falls.

Children 14 and under do not need a ticket to walk on the tour with a parent or guardian.

Cars will park in the field inside the cemetery gate where three trailers and trucks will be waiting to be loaded.

VIDEO FROM 2023:

Waking The Dead at Highland Cemetery

At the conclusion of the tours, participants will receive a booklet with photos and the featured grave stories provided by Croxford Funeral Home.

The annual event is scheduled on the Sunday closest to the birthday of Great Falls founder Paris Gibson (June 30).

For more information, click here, or call the Great Falls Public Library at 406-453-0349.