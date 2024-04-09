Family Promise set to host SOC HOP fundraiser

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls organization dedicated to ending childhood homelessness is getting ready to dance the night away, as Family Promise of Great Falls is preparing for its second SOC HOP.

While the name may conjure up images of saddle shoes and poodle skirts, SOC HOP in this case stands for Serving Our Community, Honoring Our Promise.

Since 2015, Family Promise has helped hundreds of families find permanent housing, secure jobs, and live independent lives.



In 2022, they opened Promise Place, a duplex where qualified families and their children can stay for up to four months.

Leaders with the non-profit say Great Falls is not alone in it’s need for affordable housing.

“In this last week alone, I have honestly told eight families that I can't do anything for them,” said Family Promise of Great Falls director Greg Grosenick. “Eight different families have called thinking, some of them not even in Great Falls, but coming to Great Falls, thinking that things would be better here, and some of them in Great Falls. And there is nothing that I can do for them. You know, our shelters are full. I can refer them to other places in town, but they're full, too.”

The SOC HOP will feature a dinner from Clark and Lewie's, a silent auction, dancing and more. It will be on Saturday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Club in downtown Great Falls.

To buy tickets ($50/each) or for more information, call Family Promise at 406-564-5267, or click here.