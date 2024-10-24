Fun Halloween Events in Great Falls

In the video above, Aneesa Coomer reports on some of the fun Halloween events happening in Great Falls this weekend. Scroll down to see the full list.



FRIDAY OCTOBER 25: Studio 706 Artists Guild will host a Fall Festival Art & Craft Sale from 10am to 7pm in Great Falls. There will be art and crafts for sale at the historic Ursuline Center on the second floor of the Ursuline Centre at 2300 Central Avenue. For more information, call Steve Tilleraas at 406-590-0092.

SEVERAL DATES: The annual Scream At Centene haunted house will be at 1015 25th Street North on the following dates/times: October 18-19; 25-26; 30-31. Open from 7pm to 11pm. Entrance is $6 per person; $1 off with a canned food donation.

SEVERAL DATES: The Sparkettes of Montana present the "Trail Of Terror." Price is $20 Adult, $15 Student, $60 for 5 people. Fridays and Saturdays throughout October from 7pm to 11pm. Accepts cash and card. Located at 47th Street and 13th Avenue South.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: The Mansfield Center will host a “Ghouls and Goblins Craft Show” from 9am to 3pm. Great Falls Farmers Market is sponsoring the annual event at the Great Falls Civic Center. No admission fees. Costume contest for children. Vendors will have candy for trick-or-treaters. For more information, call 406-761-3881.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: The Great Falls Public Library will host its annual Halloween Costume Contest/Party. Event is from 10am to 11:30am, and is for kids/teens ages 3 to 14 and their caregivers. Make your own costume with the supplies we provide. Please leave store-bought costumes at home! To keep the contest fair to all, only costumes you make yourself using Library-provided supplies will be included in the contest. Winners will be chosen at 11am and will win a free gift card from Walmart to add finishing touches to their costume! Must be present to win. Other activities will include: making spooky snow-globes, musical chairs, and coloring. The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, call 406.453.034.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: Get your FREE tickets to the Great Falls Symphony's Halloween Family Matinee at the Mansfield Theater. Guaranteed to be fun for the entire family, we encourage you to dress in costume. Hear the spookiest music ever! The Halloween Family Matinee is both educational and exciting, and is appropriate for all ages. The concert is approximately one-hour long with no intermission. Free candy will be available for trick-or-treaters after the concert. Program starts at 11am. Tickets will not be mailed to you - please select Print at Home when completing your ticket order. Click here to get tickets.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: Falls Family Fun will host a Monster Bash Halloween Party from noon to 6pm at 207 Smelter Avenue NE. Come in your best monster costume for a chance to win a Gift Card! Slime Creation Station for all our crafty monsters! Don’t miss out on all the frightful fun! Bring your friends and family and join the Halloween festivities. For more information, call Keely Tingler at 406-315-1719, or click here.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 27: The Aim High Recreation Center will host a Kiwanis Trunk or Treat event from 1pm to 4pm. Along with the trunk or treat we will have a haunted house and DJ Sarge will be playing some awesome music. We will also have hot cocoa, smores, and candy! If you would like to enter the trunk or treat please contact Andrea Keller at 406-781-3199. The rec center is at 900 29th Street South.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 30: There will be a Trunk Or Treat at Child & Family Services (2300 12th Avenue South) in Great Falls starting at 3:30pm. Judge your favorite decorated vehicle, decorate a Halloween candy bag, candy, games, prizes and serving apple cider and hot chocolate. Also providing information for foster care. For more information call Kayla Bokma at 406-268-3754.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 31: Brush Crazy (315 Central Avenue) will host Paint Yourself as a Zombie from 5pm to 8pm. To register, visit brushcrazy.com. Then send in a photo you want to paint as a zombie @ studio1@brushcrazy.com at least 24 hrs in advance so it will be sketched into a zombie for you. For more information, call 406-315-4260.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 31: Greater Good Health in Great Falls (405 Third Street NW) will host Halloween Bingo for Seniors from 2pm to 4pm. Come play bingo with us for FREE! We'll have fun prizes, snacks, and plenty of laughs. Feeling festive? Join in our costume contest—dress up if you want and add to the fun! For more information, call Amee Ellsworth at 406-207-4845.

SEVERAL DATES: The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch near Craig is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through October 27. It's an agriculture-themed outdoor recreational attraction and farm with a 10-acre corn maze and other activities for kids of all ages and families to enjoy. Hours of operation are Saturdays from 1pm to 9pm; Sundays from 1pm to 6pm; and Fridays from 5pm to 9pm.