There are many Halloween and fall-themed events coming up across our community. New events will be added as we learn about them.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 19: Come enjoy the Trick Or Trot Halloween Fun Run/Walk at Gibson Park from 9am until noon. Same-day registration opens at 9:00am. 1 mile Run / Walk starts at 10:00am. 2 mile Run / Walk: starts at 10:30am Cost is $10 per person – kids and adults. Halloween costumes encouraged for adults & kids - dogs also welcome and costumes encouraged! Dog Treat Basket Raffle entry for $5. For more information, call Arielle Richard at 406-899-5070, or click here.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 27: The Aim High Recreation Center will host a Kiwanis Trunk or Treat event from 1pm to 4pm. Along with the trunk or treat we will have a haunted house and DJ Sarge will be playing some awesome music. We will also have hot cocoa, smores, and candy! If you would like to enter the trunk or treat please contact Andrea Keller at 406-781-3199. The rec center is at 900 29th Street South.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 27: Come enjoy the Fun Fall Family Festival at the Church of the Nazarene (1727 Second Avenue North) from 6pm to 8pm. Trunk or treat, carnival games, prizes, and so much candy! For more information, call Liz Lauver at 406-453-3941.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 31: There will be a Trunk Or Treat at 406 Second Avenue South in Fairfield from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Event is hosted by Fairfield JR Women’s Club. For more information, call Nikki Misner at 406-450-4267.

SEVERAL DATES: The Sparkettes of Montana present the "Trail Of Terror." Price is $20 Adult, $15 Student, $60 for 5 people. Friday and Saturdays in October from 7pm to 11pm. Accepts cash and card. Located at 47th Street and 13th Avenue South

SEVERAL DATES: The annual Scream At Centene haunted house will be at 1015 25th Street North on the following dates/times: October 18-19; 25-26; 30-31. Open from 7pm to 11pm. Entrance is $6 per person; $1 off with a canned food donation.

SEVERAL DATES: The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch near Craig is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through October 27. It's an agriculture-themed outdoor recreational attraction and farm with a 10-acre corn maze and other activities for kids of all ages and families to enjoy. Hours of operation are Saturdays from 1pm to 9pm; Sundays from 1pm to 6pm; and Fridays from 5pm to 9pm.

