Out & About (June 27-29)

There are several events coming up that offer family fun - check it out:

Fort Benton is gearing up to host its annual Summer Celebration. It begins on Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29. Summer Celebration is the busiest weekend of the year for Fort Benton, as hundreds of people come to the small town to celebrate all that rural Montana has to offer. The event will feature live music, food vendors, face-painting, art and artists, crafts vendors, sidewalk chalk art, car show, a street dance, and much more. For more information, click here to visit the event website.

Great Falls Park & Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack will host a “Movie in the Park” on Friday, June 27 (weather permitting). The movie is "The Wild Robot," and it will begin a little after 9 pm (as soon as it is dark enough) in Gibson Park near the bandshell. The event is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars. The family-friendly event will also include fun kids’ activities like face painting, from 7:00pm – 9:00 pm. From IMDB: "After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island's animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose."

The first of this summer's three Downtown Night Markets is coming up on Friday, June 27, 2025. The event runs from 5pm until 9pm along the 300 block and 400 block of Central Avenue. Browse unique crafts and art pieces from vendors and enjoy snacking from several food trucks. There will also be live music, a Building Active Communities Initiative active space, and a beer tent. There is no cost to attend.

Come enjoy the All Breed Dog Show from June 26 - June 29 at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark. Featuring FAST CAT, ATT Jumpers, along with vendors for both humans and dogs. Free Admission, Free Parking. All four days starting at 8 am. For more information, call 406-868-1170.

The 15th annual 'Waking The Dead' tours will be on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at Highland Cemetery (2010 33rd Avenue South). Ten graves at Highland Cemetery will be visited as storytellers present the story of those buried there. Tours begin at 1 pm and 3 pm. Tickets are $20 to ride or $15 to walk, and are available at Kaufmans Menswear (415 Central Avenue) in downtown Great Falls. For more information, click here, or call the Great Falls Public Library at 406-453-0349.