Out & About (March 28-29)

BASKETBALL FUNDRAISER

Will be on March 29-30 - "Hoops for Hope" fundraiser youth basketball tournament at the Salvation Army. Open to 3-4 graders. Contact Gary Bistodeau at Salvation Army 406-453-0391.

HOME & GARDEN SHOW/SALE

At Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls on March 28 noon to 8 pm; March 29 10 am to 6 pm; March 30 10 am to 4 pm. Admission - $5 per person, children under 17 free with a paid adult

MOOSE LODGE FLEA MARKET

401 21st Street Black Eagle, MT. The Moose Lodge Flea Market on March 29. From 9a-3p. 6-foot tables or spaces available to rent $25.00 for members, $35 for non-members. Food will also be available. Proceeds go to Opportunities Head Start. For more information, call 406- 403-2133.

BLACK EAGLE COMMUNITY CENTER CHILI COOK OFF

Saturday, March 29th from 6pm-10pm at the Great Falls Civic Center Convention Center, 2 Park Dr. S, Great Falls, MT. The event includes live music, free draft beer, and raffle. Tickets available at the Black Eagle Community Center & Falls Print Works, $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

MALMSTROM SPOUSES CLUB AUCTION/DINNER

Date: Saturday, 29 March 2025. Get ready for an evening of elegance, excitement, and making a difference! We are delighted to invite you to our 34thAnnual MSC Mercantile Auction, an unforgettable night in support of MSC charitable giving. Location: Elks Lodge, Great Falls, MT. Time: 5 pm. Put on your finest James Bond or Villain elegance and step into the sophisticated world of 007. All proceeds from the evening will directly support MSC’s charitable initiatives, including our Scholarship Fund. Last year, thanks to donors like you, we awarded $25,000 in scholarships—and with your support, we aim to exceed that in 2025! For more information, call Gillian Rauglas at 515.360.2550.

SCOTTISH RITE FUNDRAISER

Join us for the 2025 Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on April 3 to benefit the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic. The fundraiser will include a silent auction and a raffle for a $3000 travel voucher (or cash). Dinner tickets are $15, children 6 and under are free. Travel Raffle tickets are $20. Both dinner and raffle tickets are available at the door the night of the event, or they can be purchased at the clinic anytime before the event. The dinner is held in the basement of the Scottish Rite (1304 13th Street South, Great Falls). Click here for more information, or call 406-727-1088.

406 DRAFT CARDS & COLLECTABLES SHOW

April 5 from 10am-5pm at the exhibition hall at the Montana Expo Park. Free Admission, free Parking. Vendors from around the state and local card enthusiasts come together for the 3rd 406 Draft Cards and Collectables sponsored Card Show. Baseball, football, basketball, Hockey, and TCG Pokemon and other TCG games will all be presents. Bring your collection as vendors will be buying and trading all day. For more information, call 406-899-0054.

VALLEY VENDOR FAIR

Valley Vendor Fair on Saturday, April 5, from 10am to 3 pm in the Sun River Gym in Sun River, MT. 20+ vendors, delicious cinnamon rolls and coffee, lunch will be available! For more information call 406-590-1074.

SCOUTING FOOD DRIVE

Scouting BSA is having their annual food drive, benefiting the Great Falls Community Food Bank on April 5 from 10am to 3pm at West Side Walmart, Sam's Club, Smiths, Northside IGA, both Albertsons stores, Super 1 Foods, and 2 J's Fresh Market. Please donate generously. For more information, call 406-231-8110.

DAV BBQ

If you are a disabled veteran or think that you might qualify, we would like to invite you to a free meet and greet BBQ. April 5, 12pm-2pm. Heritage Baptist Church / Fellowship Hall at 900 52nd Street North. For more information, please contact DAV office at 406-452-5803 or Allen 406-748-8940 or Bob 805-890-9906.

SOUTH FORK ROUNDUP COWBOY POETRY & MUSIC GATHERING

Coming up on April 9, starting at 9 a.m. Location is 2802 MT Highway 21 in Augusta. All day event to include poetry reading, kids games, vendors, demonstrations, raffles, and jam session, fallowed by dinner and main event featuring Wylie Gustafson and Randy Rieman to end the day! Adult tickets are $40 and children 12 and under $12. For more information, call 406-403-9608.

DADDY-DAUGHTER DANCE

Get ready for a magical evening on April 11! We're excited to invite all fathers and daughters to our "Once Upon A Time" fairy tale dance. Join us for a night filled with music, dancing, and fun, all for just $5 per person. Come dressed in your best fairy tale attire and make memories that will last a lifetime. Concessions will be available for purchase. Time: 5:30-8:00 pm. Location: Great Falls Rec Center, 801 Second Avenue North. For more information, call 406-771-9299, or email alex@educaregf.com.

EASTER EGG HUNT

Saturday, April 12 at 11:00 am at Faith Lutheran - 1300 Ferguson Drive, Great Falls. Ages: 10 years and younger. Bring a basket/bag to collect the eggs! Meet & take photos with the bunny. Hope to see your family there! It will happen rain, shine or snow. Dress appropriately for the weather. For more information, call 406-454-1309.

ALASDAIR FRASER & NATALIE HAAS CONCERT

Join us for sublime instrumental music created by Alasdair Fraser on violin and Natalie Haas on cello, April 12, Choteau High School auditorium, 204 7th Ave. NW, at 7:00 pm. For more information visit www.choteauarts.org, or call 406-466-2800

ESTATE PLANNING SEMINAR

Join us for a free seminar on April 15th at the Great Falls Public Library. This introduction to Estate Planning and Long Term Care seminar will be presented by Trevor Funseth, Esq. and Brent Leavitt, CFP. For more information, call 406-727-2200.

INTRODUCTION TO PRACTICAL SHOOTING

Have you been wanting to improve your shooting skills? Join us to learn all about the exciting sport of practical shooting! We will explain many of the rules, procedures, equipment needs and safety of our sport. It all begins Saturday, April 19 at 8:00 a.m. in the meeting room at the R&R Casino, break for lunch, then rally at the Extreme Stress shooting range at 1:30 for live-fire exercises incorporating the morning topics. Please check out our Facebook page at Crooked Falls Practical Shooters or call 406-552-3183 for details.

GENEALOGY SOCIETY OPEN HOUSE

Great Falls Genealogy Society and Library 50th Birthday Open House. April 26, 10 am - 4 pm. Third Floor of the Public Library (301 2nd Avenue North). Cake will be served at 1 pm. Please come and help us celebrate. For more information, call 406-727-3922.

GRIEF SHARE

Help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts, and we want to help. Mondays 11am-12:30pm. Begins April 7, runs through July 14. Christ United Methodist Church @ 2900 Ninth Avenue South. For more information, call Linda at 406-868-1282.

SPORTS FOUNDATION MIXER

Great Falls Sports Foundation Mixer, Wednesday, April 9, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark. Guest Speaker: Bob Green, Former Head Football Coach for Montana Tech University and frequent Keynote Speaker. Complimentary Food, donated by local restaurants in support of the Foundation. No-host Beverages. 50/50 Drawings. Silent Auction. Music. Games and Prizes The Mixer is a fun social event and a great way to say thank you to employees or business associates, friends or family members. The cost of the Mixer is $25.00 per ticket or a book of 10 tickets for $200. The ticket books are available for purchase now at Montana ExpoPark, 300 3rd St. N.W. or by contacting a representative from Great Falls Community Ice Foundation or Great Falls Sports Foundation. For more information, call 406-788-4661 or click here.

SPAGHETTI FEED FUNDRAISER

Fundraiser to help Dillen Johnson and his family, who lost everything in a devastating house fire. We will have a spaghetti feed fundraiser event on April 19 at 2 PM at the Black Eagle Community Center. Come hungry and enjoy some drinks! There will be silent auction items along with yummy desserts to bid on, 50/50, and fun! All proceeds will go to the family to help with bills. For more information, call Josh at 406-788-8026, or Megan at 406-788-6659.

DOLL TABLES

Gun Show and Sale on April 25,26,27 at Expo Park, Great Falls. Falls Dolls have 20+ tables available for sale of dolls and related items. Market your doll items in doll section. Or Falls Dolls will market your table for you. For more information, call Sue or Linda at 406-465-5961.

SALUTE TO WOMEN

The annual Salute to Women Gala will be on Friday, May 2, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center (1100 5th St. South) from 5-9pm. Tickets are $50 each and available at ywcagreatfalls.org or at the YWCA GF Office. All are welcome! Against a backdrop of shared stories and shared aspirations, the gala honors women of distinction who have left an indelible mark on our community. Among the highlights is the prestigious Sheila Rice Lifetime Achievement Award, a symbol of lifelong dedication, passion, and service. For more information, call 406-452-1315 or click here.

SOC HOP

Family Promise will host its annual SOC HOP on Saturday, May 3, at the Elks Lodge (500 First Avenue South, Great Falls) from 5pm to 10pm. There will be dinner, a DJ, and music from the 60's through the 90's. Come dressed in your favorite decade's attire. There will be a silent auction with lots of great items. All proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information, call Tiffany Wilkson at 406-590-2610, or click here.

WOMEN'S DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT

Coming up on May 17 - Montana's ONLY All Women Disc Golf Tournament. Open to youth divisions for girls as young as 6 yr old. Adult Amateur and Pro divisions available. Registration Required. Lunch by All The Things Charcuterie Included in Registration! Starts at 9:00AM at Warden Park Disc Golf Course at 201 13th Street South in Great Falls. Text Maggie at 406.239.1469 or register online at DiscGolfScene.com. Find Electric City Disc Golf Club on Facebook for more information.

BELT RODEO

Join in the fun on Father’s Day weekend. Belt Rodeo Arena located at Belt City Park. Saturday June 14, 2025 6:00pm / Sunday June 15, 2025 2:00pm. Click here for more information.

BEAR PAW MARATHON

The 5th Annual Bear Paw Marathon will be held in Havre, Montana on Saturday, June 7th, 2025. Includes a Full & Half Marathon along with a 5K fun run/walk. Marathon starts at 6AM, Half Marathon starts at 7AM, and 5K starts at 8AM. All races finish on the campus of MSU-Northern. Find details and register online at bearpawmarathon.com.