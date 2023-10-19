Out & About (October 19-21)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

OCTOBER (several dates): The annual "Scream At Centene" haunted house is back. Admission is $6 per person ($5 with canned food donation). Centene Stadium is at 1015 25th Street North. Other dates are October 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, and 29-31. Hours of operation are 6pm until 11pm. For more information, call 406-452-5311.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19: Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark will host Circus Monster Mash at 4:30pm and 7:30p. Witness the magic of our amazing circus performers including acrobats, clowns, speed jugglers, magic, hula hoops, transformers, and more, BUT all with a special twist! There will be costumes, painted faces, and all the spooky vibes, chills, and thrills! The Circus Monster Mash is appropriate for all ages. It will not be too scary for children. Tickets are $15 (12 and older), and $5 for under 12; tickets are available at the door, or you can click here to buy tickets online. The event will also be in Havre on October 20; Malta on October 21; and Lewistown on October 22. For more information, click here.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19: General meeting of Walleyes Unlimited from 7pm until 9pm at The Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW). Cody Nagel, FWP biologist in Region 6, will be here to share information on Fresno, Nelson and other water bodies in his part of the state! Interesting information on the recent find of prehistoric bones in Fresno Reservoir and how that may affect the fishery. Open to all. Pizza at 6-6:30 compliments of the chapter. For more information, call Robbi or Brenda at 406-590-6565 or 406-868-2676, or click here.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19: Blackfeet Community College in Browning will host a PACT Act Clinic from 9am until 4pm. The event will provide information about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. Talk with a VA representative, get answers to VA claims and benefits questions, get help filing a claim. For more information, call Leo Pollock at 406-845-8088.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20: Great Falls Park & Recreation staff will be rounding up the waterfowl in Gibson Park on beginning at 10:30 a.m. Click here for more information.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20: Paris Gibson Square (1400 First Avenue North) will host a curatorial lecture called “An Artist in the Time of Love and War” from 5:30pm until 6:30pm. The presentation will be about the history of art during and after World War II with specific threads connecting to Morton Levin's life as an artist and WWII veteran. For more information, contact Nicole Evans at nicole@the-square.org, or click here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21: Optimist Club of Great Falls Pre-Holiday Show from 10am until 5pm at Montana ExpoPark (Exhibition Hall). Free admission to this yearly event sponsored by the Optimist Club of Great Falls to help in their mission to help children reach their full potential. There will be more than 75 vendors with a variety of products to get the holiday shopping season started right. For more information, call Melissa Alexander at 406-899-1713.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21: Come to the Great Falls Cards and Collectibles Show from 10am until 4pm in the Missouri Room at the Civic Center. Free to the public. Come check out 40 tables to buy and trade your cards and collectibles! For more information, call Scott at 406- 453-6629.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21: Come to the Shelby Elks Christmas Craft Fair from 9am until 6pm at the Elks Lodge, 137 Main Street in Shelby. For more information, call Sherry Cullen at 406-460-2821.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21: Great Falls Elks Lodge will host Brews & Spirits Fall Fest from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue North. Unlimited tasting of Montana brews and spirits. Advance tickets $30.00; $5.00 Military discount with valid ID; $5.00 discount for current Elks members; $35.00 at the door (no discount applies). Music by Perfect Sound; 50/50; silent auction. For more information, call Denise Riggin at 406-454-1305.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21: The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will host its annual Holiday Sale from 8am until 2pm at 1000 17th Avenue South. Sale of gently used holiday items at garage-sale prices. Merchandise includes holiday decor, dishes, and linens. Proceeds support Salvation Army youth sports programs. For more information, contact Kathy Bubnash at klbub@bresnan.net or call Debby Kelly at 406-868-2054.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22: Join us for a benefit to help Sarah Mitchell, who was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 cervical cancer. We are hoping to help her be able to focus on her health as she undergoes chemo and radiation as this cancer is currently inoperable. We want to help her family to not have to stress so much after being hit with such an unexpected diagnosis. The event will be at Fraternal Order of Eagles (1501 Ninth Street South) from 4pm until 7pm. If there is anything you would like to contribute to the benefit, or for more information, call 406-403-2869.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22: Come enjoy a Phil Aaberg Concert from 6pm until 8pm at the CJI School auditorium in Chester. Solo piano concert by Chester native Phil Aaberg to benefit Liberty County Chamber of Commerce projects. For more information call Shiela Roberts at 406-759-4848.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26: The Lodge Senior Living will host a Trick Or Treat Spooktacular from 4pm until 6pm at 1801 Ninth Street South.Treaters can visit residents door to door to collect candy. Residents will have a door decorating contest with lots of spooky decorations! For more information, contact Erin Doran at 406-868-4884 or click here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28: Come to Fright Fest at Montana ExpoPark from 6pm until 9pm, sponsored by Alliance For Youth, The Sober Life, and Independence Bank. Celebrate our BIGGEST Halloween yet by dressing up and bringing your family and friends to the Exhibition Hall at Expo Park Free food and candy! There will be a costume contest for boys, girls, adults, couples and families. Pizza, snacks and refreshments are provided. For more information, click here, or email Jacque Kost at jacquek@rehabrocky.com.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28: The CMR Drama Department and Thespian Troupe 2717 will host “Trick Or Treat So Kids Can Eat” at the Westside Albertson’s and at Smith’s from 10am until 4pm collecting donations for the CMR Food Pantry. Students will be in costume and will be passing out a list of suggested items to customers entering the stores. They will be collecting donations as customers leave the stores. Students will bring the donations back to CMR and will deliver the donations to the CMR Food Pantry the following week. For more information please contact Chris or Lesli Evans at 406-268-6117 or chris_evans@gfps.k12.mt.us.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28: Race Montana is hosting a “Pumpkin Run” in at Gibson Park in Great Falls. The event will feature 4 mile run, 1 mile walk/run, and kid's race. Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume and follow the pumpkins from Gibson Park around the Missouri River loop for the 4 mile race. The 1 mile race will take place around the Gibson Park loop, and the kid's race will involve running to a pumpkin bucket and grabbing one to get candy at the finish line! All participants registered one week before the race will receive a pair of mitts. Packet Pickup and same-day registration available beginning at 1:00pm on Race Day. For more information, click here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28: Helena Music Teachers Association will host a Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction from 8:30am until 10:50am at 3580 N. Benton (Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church) in Helena. The annual fundraiser provides scholarships to music students and we need you there with us! For more information, contact Cheryl McKenty at dcmcken@bresnan.net or click here.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29: Come to Great Falls Nazarene Church’s Fun Fall Family Festival from 5pm until 7pm at 1727 Second Avenue South. Fun for all ages, this carnival style event has inflatables, carnival games, trunk or treat, and more! For more information, call 406-453-3941.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29: Great Falls Kiwanis is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” from 2pm until 4pm at 1000 17th Avenue South. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs available for purchase and candy for the kids! We would love to see everyone there! For more information, call Andrea at 406-781-3199.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29: Join us for “A Special Halloween” from 2pm until 3:30pm at 3809 Sixth Avenue South (alleyway between parking lot). A Halloween experience for kiddos who can't trick or treat due to mobility issues, sensory issues, medical complications, sight impairment, or other obstacles. This is a drive-thru program providing safe, prepackaged candy and trinkets for children who cannot trick or treat. This event is limited to those who register in advance (beginning October 1) and who can not trick or treat due to physical/medical issues within the family. Hosted by Sunrise Presbyterian church. For more information, call Jessica at 406-453-2031, or click here.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29: Join us for Trinity Lutheran Church Lutefisk Dinner from 12:30pm until 3pm at 38 First Avenue SW in Choteau. Lutefisk, Lefse, Swedish Meatballs, Rutabagas and all trimmings served family style. Take out meals available - will deliver in Choteau, Handicap accessible. Preschool Free, Grades 1-6: $8, Adults, $20. For more information, call Paula Jaconetty at 406-590-1379.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4: Come to Pinewood Derby After Hours from 5pm until 9 pm at 500 First Avenue South. The event is hosted by the Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council for adults over 21. Test your derby-car-building skills. Weigh-in starts at 5 p.m., the first race begins at 6 p.m. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place, Best-In-Show, and more! Driver Registration includes: One pinewood derby car kit, food, and two drink tickets. Pit Crew Registration (non-racer) includes: food and two drink tickets. For more information, contact Lewis & Clark District Executive, Dan Hair - dan.hair@scouting.org or 406-761-6000.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4: Alliance For Youth in Great Falls will host a Youth Craft Show from 10am until 3pm at 3220 11th Avenue South. Free admission. Come support youth as they present their amazing handmade creations for sale. Perfect for holiday shopping! For more information, contact Beth Morrison at 406.952.0468, or click here.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4: Come to the Fall Vendor Show at The Atrium in Havre (220 Third Avenue) from 10am until 4pm. Tumblers and shirts, sewing gifts, homemade baked goods, crochet toys and much more. Come to Havre and enjoy the show and get your Christmas gifts both early as well as your fall and Thanksgiving treats. For more information, contact Crystal Laufer at namihavre@gmail.com.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7: Come to the Holiday Fun Flower Show from 5pm until 7pm at The Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW). District 5 Garden Clubs in Cascade and Great Falls are hosting the event. This is a standard Holiday Flower Show accepting entries in Horticulture and Floral Design. Admission is free. Horticulture entries include garden fruit and vegetables and houseplants. Floral Design entries can be made using flowers that are purchased. Entries will be accepted at 9:30 am to 1:00 pm on the 7th. Public viewing will be open from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday November 7 and 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 8. There is no cost to enter or view the flower show. For more information, call Sue O'Leary at 406-868-2973 or Patty Howse at 406-750-7702.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7: Choteau Arts Studio will host Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas in concert at the Choteau High School auditorium starting at 7pm. The musical partnership between Alasdair Fraser, long regarded as Scotland's premier fiddle ambassador, and the sizzlingly talented Californian cellist Natalie Haas may not seem an obvious one, but the duo's dazzling teamwork, driving rhythms, and their shared passion for improvising on the melody and the groove of Scottish tunes has helped reconstruct and revive the Scottish tradition of playing dance music on the violin and cello. For more information or to buy tickets, click here, or call Diane Anderson at 406-590-2377.



WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22: A beloved show is back: NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet! Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet. Enjoy the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets, and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Performance is at the Mansfield Theatre in the Great Falls Civic Center from 7pm until 9pm. Click here for ticket information.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16: Come enjoy Candy Cane Lane from 3pm until 8:30pm at Jacyee Park. We release the maps at the event (and hot cocoa). You then use your map to drive around and go see all the decorated houses. Vote on your favorite one and have fun with our scavenger hunt. They are free events (donations are welcomed and proceeds benefit a local non-profit). For more information, click here.

