Out And About (June 9 2022)

GREAT FALLS — Looking for something fun to do? Check out these events!



The Electric City Crystal, Rock, and Bead Show will be on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Mercantile Building at Montana ExpoPark. Last year's show featured about 200 tables featuring 14 vendors. Admission is $3 each day; children 12 and under get in free. All attendees will be given a ticket with admission and entered in a drawing for an amethyst cathedral. Click here for more details .



The Treasure State Truck Show will be held in Fort Benton on June 10, 11, and 12. There will be prizes awarded for both the judged competition and crowd favorite. In addition to trucks of all types and sizes, there will be vendors selling apparel, accessories, and food and drink. In addition, there will be an outdoor showing of the classic 1970s movie "Smokey And The Bandit" on Saturday night. The event will be at the Chouteau County Fairgrounds and open at 8 a.m. each day. For more information or to register your truck, call David at 406-231-9816, or click here to visit the Facebook event page.



Craft Beer Week is underway in Great Falls. On Saturday, June 11, Brew Fest will be held along the 200 – 400 blocks of Central Avenue with live music from the Blackberry Jam Band and Lesters Mystery Oil. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, click here .



Have an event you want to share? Send an email to outandabout@krtv.com - be sure to include event details, such as location, date, time, contact info, and any other relevant information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

