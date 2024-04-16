The circus is returning to Great Falls

Great Falls will host the Jordan World Circus on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, 2024.

All performances will be at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena at Montana ExpoPark.

Performances on Friday will begin at 4pm and at 7:30pm.

On Saturday, performances will begin at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm.



Among the highlights are elephants, camels, and bison; All-Star Performing Dogs; the "Globe of Death" motorcycle stunt show; high-wire acts; and clowns and juggling.

For ticket information and more details, click here.

