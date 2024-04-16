Watch Now
The circus is returning to Great Falls

Posted at 3:07 PM, Apr 16, 2024
Great Falls will host the Jordan World Circus on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, 2024.

All performances will be at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena at Montana ExpoPark.

Performances on Friday will begin at 4pm and at 7:30pm.

On Saturday, performances will begin at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm.

Among the highlights are elephants, camels, and bison; All-Star Performing Dogs; the "Globe of Death" motorcycle stunt show; high-wire acts; and clowns and juggling.

