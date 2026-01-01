Patrick Williams joined MTN in November 2025 as a Producer. He also anchors the 4:30 newscast and fills in on the evening and weekend shows.

Patrick’s college journey began at Rocky Mountain College and concluded at Montana State University Billings, where he graduated in 2024 with Magna Cum Laude honors and a B.A. in Communication/Media Studies.

He launched his journalism career as a sports and local government reporter at the Anaconda Leader in Anaconda, Montana, covering everything from elections, county commission meetings, and community events to Montana Grizzly (Go Griz!) and Anaconda Copperhead athletics. He later interned at Yellowstone Public Radio in Billings.

Following his internship at Yellowstone Public Radio, Patrick accepted a full-time position in Rapid City, South Dakota, as a morning and afternoon radio host at South Dakota Public Broadcasting—the state's NPR affiliate.

A proud Butte enthusiast, Patrick will never pass up an opportunity to tell you why Butte, Montana, is the greatest town in the history of human civilization.

Feel free to reach out to Patrick at Patrick.Williams@krtv.com.