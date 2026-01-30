Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
President Trump names Kevin Warsh as his pick to replace Powell as Fed chair

President Donald Trump announced early Friday that he intends to nominate Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve to replace Jerome Powell. The nomination comes after Trump has repeatedly expressed his frustration with Powell over not lowering interest rates as much as Trump has hoped.

Warsh previously served on the Federal Reserve from 2006-11, which happened to coincide with the most significant recession in the U.S. in decades.

"I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best. On top of everything else, he is “central casting,” and he will never let you down," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

