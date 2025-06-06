Vance backs Trump after Musk suggests he should take over presidency

President Donald Trump reportedly said he's not even thinking about Elon Musk — one day after their feud played out on social media.

"The poor guy's got a problem," President Trump told CNN on Friday.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance appears to be choosing sides in the feud.

Hours after Musk responded to a post on X suggesting President Trump should be impeached and replaced by Vance, the vice president offered praise for his boss.

"President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads," he said. "I'm proud to stand beside him."

The clash between Musk and President Trump escalated on Thursday. Musk had initially focused his criticism on the “big, beautiful bill,” but the dispute turned personal after President Trump suggested Musk opposed the legislation because he was upset about the removal of an electric vehicle mandate.

"All of a sudden, he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we're going to have to cut the EV mandate," President Trump said.

Musk pushed back on X, denying that was the reason for his frustration and citing concerns about the federal deficit the bill would create.

After accusing President Trump of lying, Musk made a stunning allegation.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk posted.

Musk offered no evidence to support the claim. Conspiracy theories surrounding the so-called Epstein files have long alleged they would reveal connections between Epstein and high-profile public figures.

By Friday morning, Musk had returned to criticizing the bill, writing, “If America goes broke, nothing else matters.”

The future of the "big, beautiful bill" remains uncertain. While it passed the House, its future is up in the air in the Senate.