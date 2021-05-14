Vaccination clinics in Great Falls next week

GREAT FALLS — The City-County Health Department in Great Falls says that COVID-19 vaccinations are now available in Cascade County for all people age 12 and older.

Following new recommendations from the FDA and CDC, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available to all persons age 12+. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines remain available to all persons age 18+.

The CCHD and Alluvion Health are teaming up for a two-day walk-in Pfizer vaccination clinic for all persons aged 12 and older. Details are as follows:



Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Clinic

Dates: Friday, May 21, 2021 from 2:00pm-7:00pm

Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 10:00am-2:00pm

Location: Montana Expo Park (Fairgrounds)

Eligibility: Individuals age 12 and older

This clinic is for walk-ins, and appointments are not necessary. However, the CCHD asks that you ensure you are available for the second dose on Friday, June 11, or Saturday, June 12.

If you are can't attend the walk-in clinic, the CCHD will also continue administering all three vaccines by appointment. Click here to schedule an appointment , or call 406-791-9250.

Several other healthcare providers in Cascade County are also offering COVID-19 vaccinations; click here to find locations .

Since vaccine availability, more than 50,691 shots have been administered in Cascade County and more than 24,276 Cascade County residents are fully vaccinated. The CDC recommends all eligible individuals 12 and older get vaccinated to prevent the illness and spread of COVID-19.

Trisha Gardner, Cascade County Health Officer, said, “I encourage families to take advantage of this opportunity and get all eligible individuals vaccinated.”

“We are not out of the woods yet,” says Dr. Mark Miles, Alluvion Health Chief Medical Officer. “Cascade County has seen an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. As summer activities and gatherings continue to ramp up, it is important we continue to vaccinate members of our community to keep COVID-19 cases at bay.”

