8-Man roundup - scores and video (August 25)

SIMMS – Gaven Flanagan rushed for 239 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns as Simms rolled to a 62-28 victory over rival Cascade in their 8-Man season opener Friday night.

Flanagan scored on consecutive runs of 71 and 19 yards and also caught a 3-yard TD pass from Hudson Rohrer in the first quarter as the Tigers built a 46-14 lead. Flanagan finished the game with 68 receiving yards while Rohrer threw for 182 yards and four touchdowns.

Scotty Sivumaki caught five passes for 97 yards and two scores for Simms. Austin Naude also had three TDs – two on the ground and one through the air. Simms finished with 514 total yards of offense while Cascade amassed 517.

Ian McKamey led Cascade with 170 rushing yards and a touchdown and also threw for 175 yards and two TDs. Kameron Kakalecik had 117 receiving yards on five catches for the Badgers and caught a touchdown pass.

Elsewhere in 8-Man:

Darby 50, Troy 38

Ennis 48, Seeley-Swan 14

Fort Benton 50, Park City 14

