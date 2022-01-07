GREAT FALLS — The return of Frontier Conference basketball after the holiday break featured the No. 21 Montana Western Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2) coming in to take down red-hot Argos (15-3, 2-1).

The Argos went up 16-7 at the end of the first quarter and maintained control for the rest of the half leading 30-26.

A nice surge from the Bulldogs in the third quarter helped keep the game competitive with excellent shooting performance from Western’s Brynley Fitzgerald who led the team with 19 points followed by Sydney Sheridan’s 12 points.

However, with All-Americans Emilee Maldonado and Parker Esary pouring in the same point totals to go a long with Brooklyn Harn’s 18 points off the bench, the Argos cruised to an 11-point win making a statement over a Top-25 team.

The Bulldogs play this Saturday at home against MSU-Northern at 2 p.m. while the Argos host Montana Tech at 2 p.m.