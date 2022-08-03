Badminton is more than just a backyard sport in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — In Great Falls, the most unlikely of sports has brought together a group of people from different ages and background: badminton.

Established in the mid-nineteenth century, badminton has commonly been known as a barbeque backyard racquet sport but for Vim Herrera and her small but passionate group of athletes, it’s much more.

“Most of the time people think it’s a backyard sport where you just have a barbeque and chillout,” Herrera said. “People then realize it’s really an indoor sport and there’s strategy and a lot more thinking about it.”

That strategy came into play when five Great Falls residents went and competed in Billings for the 2022 Big Sky State Games. Richard Lai, Jaehwa Hong, Herrera, Noah Klementz and Keerthi Vundavalli all walked away with nine medals.

“It felt good after all that practicing twice a week to be invited and prove your skills with a medal.”



