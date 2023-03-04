Watch Now
Montana State's Jubrile Belo 'hungry' for another Big Sky tourney title

Jubrile Belo sits down with Ashley Washburn to discuss his last four years with Montana State.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 20:45:32-05

BOZEMAN — Since joining Montana State's program in 2019, senior forward Jubrile Belo has wreaked havoc on the all-time career records list by cementing himself in the top six of five different categories:

  • #1 in blocked shots (160)
  • #2 free throws made (507)
  • #2 in free throw attempts (691)
  • #5 in rebounding (749)
  • #6 in career scoring. for MSU (1560 points)

As Belo prepares for his final guaranteed game in a Bobcat uniform, the senior sat down with MTN's Ashley Washburn to discuss his career with Montana State and his motivation heading into Sunday's quarterfinal game.

