Bison wins first crosstown battle of the year against CMR

GREAT FALLS — Boys: Great Falls High 2, Great Falls CMR 1

It was Great Falls High's Kaleb Zuhoski's penalty kick in the first five minutes of the second half that started the scoring for either team and it was Liam Davis' quick reaction in the 17-yard box that ended it as the Great Falls High Bison win the first crosstown battle of the year against Great Falls CMR. Connor Brost scored the lone goal for the Rustlers.

The Bison improve to 2-4-1 while Great Falls CMR falls to 0-6-1.

Girls: Great Falls High 2, Great Falls CMR 0

The girls game was heavily delayed due to lightning but in the rain with 18 minutes left, the Lady Bison found their own source of lightning as Emma Popichak drew first blood. Emma Pachek followed it up with her own score with nine minutes remaining.

Lady Bison improve to 2-4-1 while the Rustlers drop to 1-6.