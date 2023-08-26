Class AA roundup - scores and video (August 25)

HELENA — Bozeman Gallatin hopes to contend for a Class AA state title in 2023. The Raptors began the season by taking down defending champion Helena Capital 28-14 on the road Friday night.

The Raptors took the lead early in the second quarter on a 30-yard touchdown throw from Reese Dahlke to Carter Dahlke, putting Gallatin ahead 7-0.

But the Bruins fought back with a scoring drive just before halftime, as Tuff Adams punched one in from the 1 on fourth-and-goal. The point-after attempt was blocked, and Gallatin led 7-6 at the break.

On the first play of the third quarter, Grant Vigen hit Carter Dahlke with a 55-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline and Gallatin extended its lead to 14-6. True to form, the Bruins answered – again on fourth down – with a 4-yard TD run by Lance Baumgart. The two-point conversion was successful, making it 14-14 midway through the third.

After Carter Dahlke intercepted a Capital pass, Reese Dahlke also accounted for his second TD, running in from 7 yards out to put the Raptors back up 21-14 with 3:00 left in quarter.

Gallatin got a little breathing room with about 10:00 remaining in the fourth, when Nebraska commit Quinn Clark hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Vigen, extending the lead to 28-14. The Raptors sealed it late when Kyler Ellerton picked off a pass and then knelt on the ball to run out the clock.

Elsewhere in Class AA:

Billings Senior 44, Missoula Hellgate 15

Bozeman 21, Helena 14

Butte 21, Billings West 17

Great Falls CMR 33, Kalispell Flathead 0

Kalispell Glacier 44, Great Falls 0

Missoula Big Sky 31, Belgrade 7

Missoula Sentinel 50, Billings Skyview 12