Class AA State Softball: Billings Senior outlasts West with defense, to play in championship

MISSOULA — Billings Senior 3, Billings West 1

In the first at-bat for Billings West in the bottom of the first by Marleigh Nieto to go up 1-0, Senior could've let that momentum get out of hand but the defense stayed solid.

In the fourth inning, Mother Nature kicked in with some serious rainfall. Senior took advantage.

Two past balls with bases loaded and an RBI single from Vianca Martin gave the Broncs a 3-1 advantage that they clung in order to advance to Saturday's title game at 11 p.m. They'll play the winner of the loser-out game between Helena Capital and Billings West at 9 a.m.

