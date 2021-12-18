CMR Holiday Classic wrestling tournament back in full strength

GREAT FALLS — The CMR Holiday Classic wrestling tournament opened it’s doors yet again after for the annual event. This year the Russell Fieldhouse was packed to the brim with 51 teams from across the state representing all classifications. Also this year, a girls division was added to help continue the rising participation and excitement for girls in the sport.

The first day featured many familiar faces from last year's state title matches as well as younger kids getting their first taste of excellent competition with this tournament being one of the toughest tournaments in the state. The action will continue with the placing rounds tomorrow Dec. 18 around 3 p.m. for the boys and girls brackets. All wrestling action resumes at 10 a.m.

Top 10 boys team scores after day one

1 Billings West 148.5

2 Billings Senior High School 130.5

3 Great Falls / MSDB 118.5

4 Custer Co. (Miles City) 92.0

5 Cut Bank 90.0

5 Havre 90.0

7 Helena Capital 89.0

8 Belgrade 88.5

9 Bozeman 85.0

10 Great Falls CMR 78.0

