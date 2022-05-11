CMR sweeps crosstown track titles

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR track and field teams swept the titles at the annual crosstown city meet on Tuesday.

While Great Falls High School more than held its own on the track, CMR dominated the field competitions to outpace the Bison 100-45 on the girls side, and 80.5-64.5 for the boys.

Highlights included CMR's Kylie Henderson breaking a school record on the pole vault, Great Falls High School's Maliyah Hicks notching a huge PR in the long jump, a Bison sweep of the boys distance races, and the Rustlers controlling the hurdle events.

Full results can be found here.

