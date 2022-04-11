CMR's Lauren Lindseth will end high school career as three-sport superstar

GREAT FALLS — Throughout Great Falls CMR’s storied athletic history there have been many athletes that have gone down as all-time legends in their sport such as Lindsey Graham in softball or Dave Dickenson in football but senior Lauren Lindseth will graduate this year having been one of the state’s best throughout her high school career in not one or two sports but three.

“She’s just a special athlete and I’ll say this, she’s probably one of the greatest female athletes to come out of CMR,” Lady Rustlers head softball coach, Alex Lowry, said of Lindseth.

In her four years, Lindseth is a four-time all-state selection in volleyball and 2021 state champion as well as Montana Gatorade Player of the Year. In addition to that staggering list, she is a three- time basketball all-state selection as well as an all-conference shortstop in softball with the opportunity to became all-conference or all-state after her final softball season this spring.

It’s not just the awards though that defines her success on the court or the field. The amount of time and dedication to becoming the best is staggering.

“She can be in volleyball season and see her shooting baskets and the focus is the same,” Great Falls CMR head volleyball coach, Patrick Hiller, said. “Then you’ll see her in basketball season she’ll be getting reps in the cage or taking grounders from her mom and it’s the same focus.”

“All three sports have been a passion for me my whole life so like on my off days I get excited to go in and work on all three for me it’s a mental break,” Lindseth explained.

Lindseth heads to Montana State University next year where she’ll look to make some noise in the Big Sky following in the footsteps of her mother and coach Kelly.

“I don’t think they have any idea,” Hiller said. “The Big Sky Conference does not know what they have. She will instantaneously set their program on fire.”

High school comes and goes in the blink of eye but what lasts are the legacies left behind. Lindseth still has the remainder of her senior softball season to accomplish even more but her impact on Great Falls CMR, the community of Great Falls and the state is already complete as one of the best to ever do it.

“I just appreciate the time that people have put in to making me better to put the time into the gym or the field helping me, coaching me ,or playing with me.”



