Crosstown cross-country at Anaconda Hills

Posted at 8:33 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 11:38:51-04

GREAT FALLS — The Rustlers and Bison met at Anaconda Hills golf course for their annual racing bout.

The top three girl finishers for both schools are as follows:
CMR:
Aizalyn Flaten (Overall #1 Finisher): 20:51.09
Grace Kauffman: 22:31.09
Janica Clark: 23:17.79

GFHS:
Olivia Pfile: 22:42.89
Morgan Dailey: 22:44.23
Vail Van Voast: 23:09.87

And the top three boy finishers:
CMR:
Emerson Hamma: 17:54.02
Brayden Sundquist: 18:30.88
Garret Bodily: 18:40.46

GFHS:
Ryan Harrington (Overall #1 Finisher): 16:26.41
John Spinti: 16:50.00
Ashtyn Rask: 17:02.35

For all official times visit competitivetiming.com.

