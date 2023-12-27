Dave Dickenson and Marty Mornhinweg talk about Grizzlies' run to the title game

GREAT FALLS — In just under two weeks, the University of Montana Grizzlies will take the field for the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas.

MTN Sports will take you along for the ride as the Griz make their first title game appearance since 2009. Part of our coverage will include conversations with Montana legends about the 2023 Grizzlies, their thoughts on the program, and memories or lessons from their own playing careers.

What better way to kick if off than with arguably the two most successful Griz quarterbacks of all time.

Marty Mornhinweg is a Grizzly hall of famer, record holder, and a long time coach in the NFL. He also serves as the color commentator for Grizzly football broadcasts on the Montana Television Network, where he "brings the juice."

Dave Dickenson is Montana’s “Legend of the Fall.” He led the Grizzlies to the 1995 national championship and is Montana’s all-time leader in wins, passing yards and passing touchdowns. He went on to have a hall of fame playing career in the Canadian Football League and is the current head coach of the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.

MTN Sports got the two on a call to talk about Griz football. Click the video above to watch the full conversation.

