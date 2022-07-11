Detton brothers competing together at the National High School Rodeo Finals

GREAT FALLS — In Great Falls, the Detton brothers are no strangers to the spotlight and no stranger to competing with and against each other but this year they’ll have the opportunity to compete on the national stage together when they head to Gillette, Wyoming, July 17-23 for the National High School Rodeo Finals.

15-year-old Mitch heads into his first national high school rodeo finals having qualified for steer wrestling while 18-year-old Cole will get his third chance at nationals competing in steer wrestling as well as team roping. For Mitch, it’s a chance to experience the big stage against many older, skilled competitors.

Mitch said the main thing he’s looking forward to is “getting to compete with a lot other people” and that “there’s going to be a lot more people than I ever have competed with.”

For Cole, it’s one last ride on the high school circuit before he goes and competes for Montana State next year.

With the two competing in many events together, the two get the unique experience of practicing together giving them each the chance to better their skills with healthy competition.

“Yeah it’s been really good getting to practice with him and stuff and getting to have tougher competition practicing with him everyday and stuff,” Mitch admitted.

“It’s a good push for me to make sure I’m on top of my game and always getting better because there’s not many freshman that have been able to do what he’s done this last year,” Cole added.

With a combined 16 years of rodeo experience between Mitch and Cole, they’ll look to put on a show in Wyoming and show that competitors have to contend with not one but two Detton brothers.



