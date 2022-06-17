East-West Shrine Game: inside access from the East

GREAT FALLS — The preparation going into the 75th Annual East-West Shrine game requires serious commitment for one week from both the players and coaches. However, that doesn’t mean that the whole of practices is all business. Players like Billings West’s Isaiah Claunch and Bozeman’s Jared Perkins were mic’d up for a Wednesday evening scrimmage rivaling the popular Hard Knocks and NFL Films way of getting to know the players beyond the interviews.

The talented East team takes on a loaded West roster at Memorial Stadium June 18th at 7 p.m.

