Esary hits career high in double OT win

GREAT FALLS — The nationally ranked Carroll College men and women's programs came in to the University of Providence looking to get a slice of - or the whole pie - a Frontier Conference regular season title.

For the No. 19 Lady Argos, it was their senior night, and their senior All-American post, Parker Esary, made every touch count as she went for 39 points on 13-15 shooting and 13-16 from the free throw line. However, despite her unworldly performance, No. 7 Carroll didn't make it easy. At the end of regulation, Dani Wagner hit a three to tie the game for the Fighting Saints to send it to overtime.

Then, in the next overtime period, Carroll clutched up again with a Sienna Swannack triple to send it to a second overtime.

With 6.2 seconds remaining, Reed Hazard fed the ball up top to Esary who caught it and was fouled leaving just one second left on the clock. Sinking both free throws to go up one, the Argos won 93-92 earning them a first round bye in the Frontier Conference tournament as well as share the regular season title with Rocky Mountain College.

In the men's game, No. 11 Carroll dominated from the tip picking apart the Providence zone defense. With five players in double figures for Carroll, Jovan Sljivancanin paced the group scoring a game-high 21 points as the Fighting Saints win 93-56 giving them a first round bye in the Frontier Conference tournament as well as a shared regular season title with Montana Tech.

The Frontier Conference tournament gets going Tuesday, February 22.

