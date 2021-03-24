Menu

For first time in NBA history, TSN set to have all-female broadcast crew Wednesday

Posted at 5:01 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 19:01:09-04

For the first time in National Basketball Association history, TSN is set to have an all-female broadcast team Wednesday when the Toronto Raptors face the Denver Nuggets.

The Raptors announced the news on International Women's Day.

Meghan McPeak will lead play-by-play alongside TSN analyst Kia Nurse. TSN host and reporter Kayla Grey will handle sideline duties, and TSN’s Kate Beirness and Amy Audibert will host and provide analysis.

The NBA is also set to have another all-female broadcast when the Golden State Warriors play the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Sportsnet employed an all-female broadcast crew for an NHL game between the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights last March.

The game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on TSN.

