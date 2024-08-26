Game Changers (August 26, 2024)

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Tom Wylie presents this week's edition of Game Changers!



At No. 5.. the sidewalks ain’t safe.. Before toddler correspondent Cece starts kindergarten this week, she learned how to drive a little red corvette power wheels.. where she is both fast and furious..

At No. 4.. Our high school football coverage continues.. right now at MontanaSports.com, you can find camp check ins with CMR, Great Falls High, Centerville, Belt, Cut Bank, CJI and Great Falls Central.. with more to come before kickoff..

At No. 3.. fall sports competition actually started this week with the Great Falls golf invite.. Congratulations to Great Falls High’s Hanna Boyd who earned girls medalist honors.. the first time in 15 years that a girls golfer from Great Falls placed first..

At No. 2.. How about this from the Bozeman and Gallatin golf teams.. the Raptors and Hawks had a chance to learn from Sir Nick Faldo.. a six time major golf champion and Hall of Fame who now lives in Bozeman..

At No. 1.. what a way to start the college football season.. Montana State rallied from a 17 point 4th quarter defeicit to top New Mexico 35-31… Thanks in part to a 93-yard touchdown run from Missoula Sentinel product Adam Jones.. The rest of Montana’s college teams are in action this weekend..

As always, our cameras can’t be everywhere.. If you see any plays or moments you think we should see, send an email to sports@krtv.com and tell us how to find it, and we’ll do our best to include it in next week’s edition of Gamechangers..

