Game Changers for Monday, August 5, 2024

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Tom Wylie presents this week's edition of Game Changers!



More summer championships wrapped up this week as we approach the fall season at full throttle.. In the past seven days we handed out titles on the golf course, the baseball diamond and the rodeo arena.. Plus a few surprises in another edition of your MTN GAMECHANGERS..

At No. 5.. let’s go to the Butte County club for the Montana women’s state amateur.. Montana State golfer Lauren Greeny cruised to an 11 stroke victory for back to back championships., firing a 2-under 69 in the third and final round.

At No. 4.. Entering the final day of the State AA legion baseball tournament.. The Missoula Mavericks needed to beat the Helena Senators twice to claim the title. Mission Accomplished, the Mavs picked up a 4-0 and 6-1 win to topple the defending champs and advance to the Northwest Regional tournament in Billings..

At No. 3.. 4-nights of The Big Sky Pro Rodeo in Great Falls featured all kinds of stars.. Including Dalton Massey, currently the No. 1 steer wrestler in the world.. goes 3.9 seconds in round number two to win the rodeo with 8.0 second on two..

At No. 2.. No one braver than the 4-6 year olds who signed up for Mutton Busting and no one more determined than 5 year old Annie to took home the title with an 89 point ride on Saturday and earned a fancy belt buckle to show all her friends..

At No. 1.. The Montana Coaches Association held their annual clinic in Great Falls and inducted two new members into the MCA Hall Of Fame. Congratulations to Butte Central’s Meg Murphy and Thompson Fall’s Randy Simon.. recognized by their peers for success and dedicated service over the years..

As always, if you see something you think we should see, send an email to sports@krtv.com and tell us how to find it and we’ll do our best to include it in next week’s edition of Gamechangers.