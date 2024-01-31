Game Changers (January 29, 2024)

GREAT FALLS — The calendar flips to February this week which means, the postseason is right around the corner with state swimming and wrestling on tap for next weekend.. as the anticipation builds let’s look back at the top plays and moments of the week in another edition of your MTN Gamechangers.

At No. 5.. Another dominant performance from Great Falls High in the crosstown wrestling rivalry.. Bison win 57-18, with bonus points in 10 of 12 matches.. Building momentum as we head into divisionals.

At No. 4.. Congrats to our local athletes signing to compete at the next level.. CMR’s Hailey Herda will throw for Carroll track and field, while Great Falls High’s Ryan Harrington will run distance at Montana State..

At No. 3.. Belt and Fairfield renewing their rivalry.. girls game, seconds left in the third.. Tarynn Stott beats the buzzer from the corner! But the Eagles fall 50-46..

At No. 2.. Carroll and Providence men.. Andrew Cook with the circus shot and he’s fouled! Saints win again, 89-81..

At No. 1.. Weekly check in with Box Elder’s Tracen Jilot.. driving against Centerville, and throws it down! Jilot had 29 points and eclipsed the 1000 point mark for his career.. and the Bears stay undefeated..

Always on the lookout for things to include in Gamechangers.. so if you see a play or moment you think we should see, send an email to sports@krtv.com.. and we’ll include it in next week’s edition..