Game Changers (March 18, 2024)

Folks we are in the throes of March Madness.. with four Montana College teams still allive in their respective national tournaments.. But it’s been an eventful week in Central Montana both on the court and off of it.. Let’s take a look at this week’s top moments in another edition of MTN Gamechangers..

At No. 5.. A return to form for Western Art week, with all events back in the March calendar.. Art was displayed, auctioned and purchased at several sold out events.. capped off by the Russel Auction on Saturday.. with some pieces selling for millions..

At No. 4.. Carroll College women hosting two rounds of the NAIA tournament.. Jamie PIckens, the Frontier player of the year, jumping the passing lane and scoring on the other end.. she led the Saints to two wins, and a spot at the NAIA Sweet 16.

At No. 3.. Montana Tech men hosting in Butte.. Keeley Bake to Caleb Bellach with the flush.. then Bellach to Asa Williams for an exclamation point.. The Diggers would win in the first round, but fall in the second..

At No. 2.. It was a Cat-Griz clash in the Big Sky championship.. and the Montana State men went to John Olmstead for the lob.. to help the Cats upset Montana, and win the conference for a third consecutive season..

At No. 1.. The University of Providence women are peaking.. Here’s Ashlee Maldonado with a buzzer beater against Reinhardt in the NAIA second round.. Argos win two games, and are heading to Sioux City, Iowa for the NAIA national tournament..

