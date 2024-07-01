Game Changers (Monday, July 1, 2024)

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Tom Wylie presents this week's edition of Game Changers!



At No. 5.. how does one celebrate international mud day? By playing in the dang dirt.. There was mud-splattering, slide-surfing, tug-of-war, mud-pie making, and more at the mud pit in Great Falls.. encouraging kids.. to interact with nature in a fun way..

At No. 4.. Montana was home to a nation wide competition.. the American Powerlifting Organization National Championships.. 93 athletes from all over the country competed in four divisions with plenty of records falling and hardward handed out..

At No. 3.. Hows this for a summer adventure? This couple from Missouri is walking across all 48 states in the continental United States.. to spread a message of self discovery.. and reflection..

At No, 2.. Cowboy Christmas kicked off with the biggest one day rodeo on the Montana circuit,.. The Augusta American Legion rodeo is back and better than ever..

At No. 1.. A break in the NFL schedule means it’s homecoming time for Montanans playing and coaching at the highest level.. Former Montana State linebacker and current Atlanta Falcon Troy Andersen held his annual skills camp in Dillon.. Ty Okada, Lewis Kidd, Lance McCutcheon and Daniel Hardy held a camp in Bozeman.. while former Griz and current Titans Special teams coordination and UpTop founder Colt Anderson hosted the Dream Big camp in Butte.. No fewer than 10 rodeos in Montana over the next week for Cowboy Christmas.. follow along on air and online at MontanaSports.com.. Please send us any plays or moments you think we shouild see.. to Sports@krtv.com..