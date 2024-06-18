Game Changers (Monday, June 17, 2024)

In the video above, Tom Wylie presents this week's edition Game Changers.



We’re coming off a weekend filled with four all-star games… the Montana-Wyloming basketball series, the Midland Roundtable volleyball classic and of course the 77th Montana East-West Shrine game.. and each game provided thrilling moments and all-star caliber plays.. let’s look back in this week’s MTN Gamechangers..

At No. 5.. shoutout to the Montana Rush U12 boys team from Great Falls for going undefeated and winning a state title at the Montana Showcase State Tournament in Helena.. scoring 20 goals and only allowing three on the weekend.. way to go.

At No. 4.. The Midland Roundtable All-Star volleyball classic featured the state’s top talent on either side of the net.. Sydney Pierce of Billings West starred in this one with 22 kills.. and her red team walked away with a four set victory..

At No. 3.. boys in the Montana-Wyoming all star series.. Here’s Browning’s Maurice Redhorn with the fancy moves inside for the layup.. But the Wyoming boys snap a 22 game losing streak and sweep their treasure state counterparts..

At No. 2.. The girls game was a different story.. Future Montana State bobcat Taylee Chirrick scored 30 points across both games and led Montana to another series sweep using the treasure state win streak to 15 straight.. and the all time series advantage to 41-13.

At No. 1.. Another dominant performance by the West team.. Glacier’s Kash Gocochia setting the tone.. On the 6th play of the game.. he unleashed a 57 yard touchdown run.. on his way to Most Outstanding Player Honors.. And the West won its fourth straight in the Shrine series.. 48-20.. Most importantly - the game raised thousands of dollars for the orthopedic care provided at the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane.. with more donations rolling in.

