Game Changers (Monday, March 4, 2024)

Less than a week separates us from crowning state basketball champions in Montana - after another thrilling weekend of divisional tournaments in the treasure state.. Let’s look at some of the top moments and plays before state hoops begins on Wednesday.

At No. 5.. We’re at the Northern B championship. between Malta and Poplar.. Sophomore Neva Jacobson with the steal and the coast to coast finish.. And the M-ettes win their fifth straight divisional title.. heading back to state as the No. 1 seed..

At No. 4.. Providence and Carroll in the Frontier Conference championship in Great Falls.. Ashlee Maldonado with the drive, the scoop and the score.. She had 28 points and six assists.. to help the Argos knock off top seed Carroll and win a league crown.. 75-66..

At No. 3.. In the men’s title game- Montana Tech and Carroll battling.. Caleb Bellach with the steal, and the fastbreak throwdown.. And the Diggers become the first team in league history to win three straight Frontier Conference titles.. 93-77 final..

At No. 2.. Lustre Christian and Plentywood in the Eastern C final in Glasgow.. Johnslee Pierre with the steal… and the massive slam on the other end.. Lustre Christian makes it back to back dvisional titles.. 56-47..

At No. 1.. Carroll and Providence in the Frontier Semis.. The Saints battled from 14 down with three minutes left.. Down two here.. James Lang at the buzzer.. And he hits it! Carroll completes a miraculous comeback.. 93-92..

