Game Changers (Monday, November 13, 2023)

GREAT FALLS — We’ve reached the apex of the calendar year in the Montana Sports season.. In addition to the Brawl of the Wild, next weekend will feature five high school state championships - and in this week’s Game Changers, we show you how we got there..

At No. 5… Bozeman and Capital in a rematch of last year’s state title game.. Nico Harrison taking a shot down field, and Cordell Holzer comes down with the touchdown.. and the Hawks remain undefeated heading into the AA final, 43-19.

At No. 4.. Jefferson at Manhattan in the State B semis.. Panthers quarterback Tyzer Zody looking for an opening… his passed to the endzone is tipped and picked off by Luke Randall.. and Manhattan is back in the Class B championship 24-7

At No. 3.. Corvallis and Columbia Falls for a spot in Saturday’s Class A final.. Blue Devils looking to get their offense going… It’s a trip drill!! And Mark Robison hauls in the pick.. And the WildKats are heading to the State A chipper, 19-7..

At No. 2… State volleyball wrapped up on Saturday with four state title matchups.. Congrats to Billings West, Hardin, Huntley Project and Manhattan Christian for taking home championship hardware on the blue courts in Bozeman..

At No. 1… Ennis at Belt.. Reese Paulson rolling right.. fires to Ethan Triplett to leaps in the air to make the one handed grab.. shades of O’Dell Beckham.. Those types of plays have the Huskies back in the 8-Man title game, 44-6 the final..

Stay tuned for next week’s Game Changers.. when we’ll count down the top five plays from five state title games.

