Game Changers (Monday, November 15, 2021)

GREAT FALLS — Tom Wylie has this week's edition of Game Changers - among the highlights:
- With the game tied at 13 in the fourth quarter, Montana State University freshman Tommy Mellott punched in his third touchdown of the game to give the Bobcats a 20-13 edge over the University of Idaho (3-7, 2-5), which would prove to be enough.
- The Power-Dutton-Brady Titans topped Shields Valley 21-12 in the 6-Man semifinals on Saturday.
- Great Falls CMR finishes the 2021 volleyball season unbeaten. The Rustlers held off a furious rally from Billings West in the State AA championship game on Saturday in Bozeman to win in five sets to claim their first state title since 2000.