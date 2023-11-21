Game Changers (Monday, November 20, 2023)

GREAT FALLS — The fall sports season came to a thrilling close this weekends with five state championship games - including two matchups that went to overtime! So that makes this week’s Gamechangers easy - five top plays from five title games across Montana…

We’ll start with Class AA.. Kalispell Glacier and Bozeman, in Bozeman.. -Hawks quarterback Nico Harrison looks like he’s going to run.. but stops short of the line and hits Quaid Ash for the touchdown.. Those two did it all for the Hawks to capped off an undefeated season.. 35-27 in front of a raucous crowd at Van Winkle Stadium..

In Class A.. Dillon hosting Columbia Falls.. -This game went to overtime.. Dillon down a point, opting to go for two and the win… And Kee Christensen finds the left pylon and starts the frenzied celebration.. Beavers win 36-35 for the fifth state title in program history…

In Class B.. Florence-Carlton at Manhattan… first quarter.. MIchael Stuart rolling out.. gets the pass off under pressure, but it’s picked off by Drew Wagner.. who drags a defender across the goal line for the defensive touchdown.. And the Falcons win their third straight state B title.. 21-14 in overtime..

In 8-Man, defending champion Belt hosting Fairview.. And the Warriors had the biggest plays on the afternoon.. Tyler Loan sheds two tackles and takes off… how about a 63 yard touchdown.. on the way to a 40-28 win over the Huskies..

How about 6-Man football.. Centerville making the trek to face Froid-Medicine Lake.. Luke Kelley doing everything for the Miners.. nice pocket presence before the downfield heave.. FInds Kale Annis for a 69 yard touchdown that set the tone.. Kelley had a hand in nine touchdowns, and the Miners with their first 6-Man title.. 63-48..

