Game Changers (Monday, November 27, 2023)

Hope you all had a quiet thanksgiving weekend filled with friends, family and food.. the sports world was slightly quiet after Cat-Griz and high school football wrapped up.. But we saw plenty of non-conference basketball games, and a few other great moments to fill the void..

At No. 5.. Congratulations to Great Falls High’s Scotty Klinker for signing with MSU-Billings baseball.. and Bison swimmer Bella Pachek for inking with Old Dominion swimming.. Electric City athletes with bright futures seeing their hard work pay off..

At No. 4… Montana Western still alive in the NAIA playoffs, facing College of Idaho.. tight game in the 4th… Bulldogs give it to Jake Humphrey..he slips a few tackles and goes 42 yards for the touchdown.. But Western falls.. 49-42..

At No. 3.. Carroll College and Southern Oregon.. Helena’s Jamie Pickens hits from the baseline which gives her 1500 points over the course of her Saints career.. Carroll wins 60-56..

At No. 2.. Providence facing LC-State, Ashlee Maldonado with time winding down in the first quarter throws up a wild one handed shot and hits at the buzzer.. but the Argos fall 78-72..

At No. 1.. A youth basketball game at the Heisey Community Center in Great Falls.. This is 7-year old Weston Lee, who has a genetic disorder, hitting his first basket, much to the delight of his teammates and family.. a good remind of what joy in sports looks like..

Busy time ahead.. high school wrestling and basketball practice has started.. and After bye weeks, Montana and Montana State get back to work in the FCS playoffs this weekend.. for full coverage, visit MontanaSports.com..

