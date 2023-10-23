Game Changers (Monday, October 23, 2023)

GREAT FALLS — All postseason all the time from here through the end of November.. and athletes around the state closed the regular season in thrilling fashion.. let’s check out our top plays and moments of the week..

At No. 5.. State Cross County in Kalispell.. Bozeman’s Nathan Neil shattered the all class state record, 14 minutes, 50 seconds.. that’s the 14th fastest time in the country this season.. And congrats to the team winners.. Including the Great Falls HIgh boys in AA and the Browning boys in Class A..

At No. 4.. A crosstown battle in Great Falls.. But Brevin Brockie was the hero.. scored the game’s only touchdown on the second half kickoff.. and sealed the game with a late interception.. The Bison win 7-0 and earn a home playoff game..

At No. 3… Big Sandy at CJI… Check out this early snag from the Pioneer’s Lane Demoniney… one hand, gets a foot in bounds.. for the score.. but the Hawks knock off the defending champs.. 56-14..

At No. 2.. Harlowton and Centerville.. Luke Kelley is solidifying his status as one of the best players in 6-Man football.. Here’s the opening kickoff.. And he houses it.. One of 10 touchdowns for Kelly on the day.. And the Miners stay perfect, 71-34.

At No. 1.. Top 5 Big Sky matchup between Montana State and Sacramento State.. and this hurdle by Julius Davis is one of the most spectactular plays you’ll see at any level… Bobcats win 42-30

Make sure you keep your cameras at the ready.. and send in any plays or moments you think we should see to sports@krtv.com.. and we’ll do our best to feature them in next week’s Gamechangers..

