Game Changers (Monday, October 30, 2023)

The first full week of postseason football on the high school football field is done and dusted… but as fall sports near a close, winter sports are ramping up… and that’s reflected in this week’s top plays..

No. 5.. The Providence men open their season against Jamestown.. Argos down two.. Davien Harris-Williams is off.. Jamil Bowels slams it home to send the game to overtime, where the Argos pick up win No. 1 at home..

At No. 4.. The Argo women facing No. 4 Indiana Wesleyan.. late in the 4th.. tie game.. Monique Carter in transition.. Splits the defense.. and puts her team ahead! Argos pull off the upset in the opener.. 69-62..

At No. 3.. 6-Man playoffs.. Harlow-Ryegate at Bridger.. opening kickoff.. Bergen Mysse sets the tone.. shakes off two tacklers, cuts it back and you won’t catch the speedster.. Harlow rolls into the quarterfinals..

At No. 2.. Skyview at Helena.. Campbell Bjornstad.. scores off the nice cut.. then watch the celebration! Over the snowbank! He’;s having fun, but the Bengals win the game..

At No. 1.. Missoula Big Sky and Billings West… Drew McDowell lofts it to the endzone.. Matt Ludwig, pulls it in with the left hand.. taps the feet for the score.. Outstanding catch from the sophomore, and the Bears move to the AA quarters..

Always looking for more highlights.. If you see something you’d like us to see… send an email to sports@krtv.com.. we’ll do our best to feature it in a future edition of Gamechangers.. Tom Wylie/MTN Sports

