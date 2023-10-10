Game Changers (Monday, October 9, 2023)

We’ve reached week eight of the high school football season - which means there’s just two games left on the Class AA regular season schedule, and teams are locked in a struggle for postseason position.. As always, they’re rising to the occasion with Gamechanging plays. Let’s take a look at some of the top moments from the last week.

We’ll start with number five and the top two teams in Class A, Dillon and Hamilton, squaring off in Beaverhead County.. Lucas Lent to Hunter Stewart in the flats.. Stewart leaves four would-be tacklers in his wake for a 27 yard score.. But the Beavers would come out on top 35-7.

At No. 4.. Helena Capital hosting Big Sky.. Bruins defense locked in.. Dylan Almquist with the interception, and then some.. 50 yards on the pick six.. Bruins win 33-7,,

At No. 3 lets go to the NAIA.. big Digger-Dawg matchup.. Montana Western and Montana Tech.. Bulldawg freshman Jake Humphrey shakes a pair of arm tackles and takes it in. Western upsets the No. 11 diggers, 38-28..

At No. 2.. CMR hosting Bozeman for homecoming.. Kellen Harrison unloads downfield for the Hawks. But watch Ben Holland sky high for the interception! Rustlers kept it close, but undefeated Bozeman wins 28-0..

At No. 1.. Big weekend for legendary athletes in Great Falls… Both CMR and the University of Providence inducting members into their halls of fame.

Keep your eyes peeled for top plays and keep those cameras ready.. and if you see something you think we should see, send an email to sports@krtv.com and we’ll do our best to include it in next week’s Gamechangers..