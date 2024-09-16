Game Changers (Monday September 16, 2024)

In the video above, Tom Wylie presents this week's edition of Game Changers!

Lets take a look at our top moments and plays of the past seven days in this week’s MTN Gamechangers..

At No. 5,.. Missoula Big Sky and Flathead.. Cormack Batt did it all for the Eagles in a 29-0 win.. Two touchdowns, an interception return, a fumble recovery and more… And Big Sky moved to 3-0 on the year, the only undefeated AA team in Missoula..

At No. 4.. Dillon and Columbia Falls..Beavers up 14-0 in the fourth quarter.. Journey Mataafa burts up the middle! And he just looks faster than everyone.. how about a 20 yard touchdown.. tp out the game on ice.. and the defending champs are 2-0 on the year..

At No. 3.. Capital and Sentinel in Missoula.. Montana Grizzly commit Merek Mihelish finds Daniel Larson.. who turns upfield.. breaks a tackle and jukes two more.. and he’s gone! One of three touchdown receptions on the day for Larson and the Bruins win big.. 41-6..

At No. 2.. Gallatin and Billings Senior.. Raptors looking toward the endzone.. But Ryder Murdock gets up for the one handed interception! Take another look.. nice heads up play.. But Gallatin rolls 35-0

And at No. 1.. This is a user submission, thanks to Brittany Brown for sending this along.. Whitfish and Corvallis.. Bulldogs trailing by a touchdown in the 4th quarter… Carson Gulick on the option, keeps it himself.. gets several defenders to bite on the headfakes.. And breaks loose.. How about a 66 yard touchdown.. which proves to be the game winner.. Bulldogs win 21-20.