GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High and Billings Skyview met in their first meet of the year at Memorial Stadium.

Billings Skyview’s Cienna Soens was one of the state’s best 300 meter hurdlers last year as a freshman and started off her sophomore year campaign with a dominant win in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.95.

Another superstar on the girls side for the Falcons is Ave Roberts who had top five marks in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash. She narrowly defeated Great Falls High’s Abigail McDonald by .01 seconds in the 100 meter dash with a time 13.10.

On the boys side, Bison’s Ryan Harrington picking up where he left off, he made the case as one of the best runners though as he scores a 4:33.12 to turn some heads and make the case as one of the young front runners in the distance races this season.

Senior Garrett Nelson also doing some special things in the 400 meter dash as he scores a 52.83 for Great Falls High which would’ve been the sixth best score in the entire state at all classes last year.

Great Falls High boys win as a team outscoring Billings Skyview 91-54 while Billings Skyview girls take the win against the Bison 88-57.

