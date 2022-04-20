GREAT FALLS — With baseball now approved as a sanctioned MHSA sport, Legion baseball will undoubtedly see changes in the following years if schools and districts choose to adopt the sport in the spring, but for head coach Tony Forster of the Great Falls Chargers Legion team, as long as it brings more people to the game, he’s all for it.

“I think that’s going to be the thing to see if more kids are going to be interested in playing baseball and maybe that’ll add to our Legion numbers for the summer,” Forster said.

With that being said, there is a lot of unknown in terms of participation and cost and it will be up to Great Falls Public Schools to see if they want to adopt the spring sport for 2024.

“I’ve only know Legion baseball growing up and that’s all I played so kind of cutting it into two different seasons is a little different they’re doing their research on it so I’m sure it’ll be just fine,” Forster said.

At the end of the day, the goal is to bring more kids to the sport and if successful will help expand interest across the state.

“I think it can work, obviously there’s some things we got to figure out a bit. It’ll be new to everyone in the state but ultimately just want to get kids playing baseball and if high school baseball is going to bring more kids out I’m all for that,” said Forster.

The Chargers play a pair of home games this weekend at Centene Stadium while the next district meeting is Monday, April 25th where it is expected a decision will be made about the future of spring baseball for both Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR.

