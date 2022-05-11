Great Falls High School distance duo goes stride for stride

GREAT FALLS — Two Great Falls High distance runners junior Macgywer Palmer and sophomore Ryan Harrington are running circles around the competition in Class AA with nearly identical marks in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter races.

“There’s a few guys out here that we can compete with but [we] just try to push each other in races,” Harrington said.

Harrington and Palmer’s 1600-meter time differs by .28 seconds and by 2.4 seconds in the 3200-meter. When you look at how often they train and compete together, it makes sense that their times are near-exact.

“It always helps on a hard workout when you have someone with you,” Harrington added.

The Class AA state track and field meet takes place at the end of May where the distance duo will have a chance to go up against the Western AA runners that have been atop the state in times in their two events.

“We see them and talk to them quite a bit so we know how they roll,” Palmer explained. “it’ll be fun to get in a fast pack and show them what we got.”

As for the goals for the rest of the season, they’re pretty simple for Palmer and Harrington:

“Run fast and kick some tail.”

Harrington and Palmer head to Butte May27-28 to show out for the Bison in pursuit of a state title. Currently, Harrington and Palmer have the fifth and sixth best times in the state at all classes in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter races.



