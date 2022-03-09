GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High School Athletic Department decided upon the new Bison head football coach in someone they know well in six-year football assistant, Coda Tchida. Below is the official press release from Athletic Director Mike Henneberg:

"Pending School Board approval, the GFPS Athletic Department is recommending Coda Tchida be hired as the next head football coach for Great Falls High School.

Coda will be replacing Mark Samson who resigned in January after leading the Bison for the past six seasons.

Coda is a 2005 graduate of Havre High School where he participated in four sports for the Blue Ponies. He holds a bachelor’s degree from MSU-Northern where he was a four-year starter and an All-Conference Wide Receiver for the Lights.

Coda has been a member of the Bison Football staff for the past six seasons. Prior to that he served as the football coach and Athletic Director at Malad High School in Idaho. He has been a member of the East Coaching Staff for the Montana East-West Shrine game on two occasions. He currently serves as the sprint coach for the Bison Track and Field program and is employed as a Health Enhancement and Strength and Conditioning teacher at Great Falls High."

Tchida added this when asked about his excitement on the new title with the Bison:

"I met with Mr. Henneberg and and he told me I got the job and I was beyond excited for the opportunity and the job starts today working as hard as I can going through some papers, through some things and I’m just very honored for the opportunity and I’m ready to go. Honestly just super excited for our program moving forward.”



