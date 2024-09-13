Great Falls native Tommy McMillen on verge of becoming next UFC star from Montana

LAS VEGAS — Helena native Sean O’Malley made history as the first UFC champion from Montana when he won the bantamweight title last August. But how long will we have to wait for a second Treasure State native to win a UFC belt?

To hear Great Falls native Tommy McMillen tell it — not long.

“It was like in the third grade when I really kind of started tell people and kind of get the vision for myself that I'm going to be a world champion,” McMillen, 26, told MTN Sports this week. “I’m going to be in the UFC.”

And McMillen (6-0) is knocking on the door of a UFC opportunity. He was scheduled to fight undefeated Austin Bashi at Dana White’s Contender Series earlier this month before a shoulder injury put his lifelong dreams on hold.

He separated his AC joint during a routine training session and was forced to pull out just days before the fight.



“You know, it's part of the sport. It comes with the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows. I went from being on top of the world, getting ready to go capture my dream of being in the UFC to struggling to put on my shirt,” McMillen said. “Everything was set up the way I wanted it and to see it disappear that quick due to something I can't control was pretty devastating.”

But McMillen is no stranger to setbacks and the injury didn’t change his plans, just delayed them.

“It’s a very humbling experience, but it's only going to make me stronger. I got my sights set on the UFC. There's not a dude at 145 pounds in this world that I wouldn’t sign up to fight and instantly know I can win,” McMillen said. “I’m ready to get in the UFC, take names, put on high-level performances, and get the gold belt. It’s just now a game of me being patient but still staying hungry and working in ways I can while recovering.”

Tommy McMillen McMillen poses with Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch.

McMillen is undefeated in six fights as a professional and is eyeing a return to competition in the winter. And it helps that he has people who have walked the path he’s on now in his corner.

Shortly after capturing his third state wrestling title at Great Falls High in 2016, McMillen moved to Arizona to train full time with O’Malley and fellow Great Falls native Tim Welch, and has spent the last eight years living and working full-time towards his goal.

He’s been like a sponge in the gym and at home, learning how to carry himself like a champion from two guys who have risen to the highest level of mixed martial arts.

“To see the level of discipline that these guys live with to become the martial artists they are is a blessing. I was able to take notes first hand, and really kind of forge my life to look like Tim and Sugar. The way they lived their life, the way they're trying to better themselves in all aspects of life,” McMillen said.

“And then also just the training regimen. How to train, take care of your body, how to how to structure your schedule around what works for you the best and just surround yourself with the right people.”

And Welch and O'Mally have come to respect their protege.

“Tommy McMillen is a stud, he’s a three-time state champion,” Welch told MTN Sports. “He’s got an endless gas tank and now he’s taking it very serious. Plan on seeing him in the UFC here pretty soon.”

O’Malley will defend his title at UFC 306 on Saturday at Sphere in Las Vegas. During his media session, he expressed disappointment that McMillen’s contender series shot fell through. The DWCS is where O’Malley earned his UFC breakthrough. But he’s confident that McMillen will join him in the UFC sooner than later.

“Tommy is very durable, very skilled,” O’Malley said. “He’s got a good mindset and I’m excited to watch his career play out.”

Tommy McMillen Tommy McMillen poses with his mom after winning his first high school state wrestling title in 2013.

McMillen competes for more than UFC glory. He wants to fight for his fans and to give hope to kids like him who grew up in Montana. If his career plays out the way he expects, he has big plans to give back in the future.

“My end goal would be to have a gym in Great Falls. It's under my name, I oversee it, I fund it. I want to be wealthy enough, be a world champ to where I could fund a nice gym in Great Falls to give kids an outlet for martial arts,” McMillen said. “I didn’t care for school, but mixed martial arts taught me so many life lessons.

"If I do everything I want to do in the sport that's what's going to happen. It will be a place where the kids can go to get good training, and be surrounded by good leaders and people that can guide them in the right ways in life.”

McMillen is chasing his dreams so that others can live theirs.

"I will ride for Montana til I die," he said.

